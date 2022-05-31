Serial armed robber in the dock for allegedly hitting Absa and Standard Bank 8 times in 4 months | News24

A person has been charged with armed theft.

A lone robber allegedly hit Standard Bank and Absa branches in Cape Town eight instances between November and March this 12 months.

Sinako Magi allegedly made off with an undisclosed amount of money through the heists.

The Hawks arrested him on Friday in Khayelitsha.

A Khayelitsha man appeared in courtroom on Monday for allegedly robbing Standard Bank and Absa branches in Cape Town eight instances in 4 months.

Sinako Magi, 32, stands accused of single-handedly robbing the branches of the key banks between November 2021 and March 2022.

“It is reported that the accused would walk into a bank and demand cash,” Hawks’ spokesperson Zinzi Hani mentioned.

“The accused has been charged with armed robbery. The robberies date back to November 2021,” she added.

According to the Hawks the suspect focused branches in Bellville, Gugulethu, Elsiesriver, Keinvlei, and Kuilsriver.

The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime Unit arrested Magi in Khayelitsha on Friday.

He appeared within the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday and the case was postponed to six June 2022 for him to get a lawyer.

Magi was remanded in custody.

The Hawks refused to reveal any element about how the accused compelled financial institution tellers handy over the money, or how a lot he managed to take. Hani mentioned divulging the modus operandi of the accused may give would-be robbers concepts.

She added that she was not capable of disclose the quantity stolen.

