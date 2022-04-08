Serial rapist, who attacked 15 women and children, handed eight life sentences | News24

A serial rapist was handed eight life sentences.

The accused dedicated the rapes between April 2017 and December 2018.

Six of his victims had been minors.

A serial rapist, convicted of raping 15 ladies and kids in lower than two years, has been handed eight life sentences by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Tshitsho Mothesele, 39, whose crime spree was dedicated within the North West and Gauteng, appeared in court docket for sentencing on Thursday.

Mothesele, who pleaded not responsible to all expenses, was convicted of raping 9 grownup ladies and 6 minors from April 2017 to December 2018. His victims had been aged between 11 and 35.

He was additionally convicted on 9 counts of theft with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping.

Mothesele’s modus operandi consisted of accosting his victims, threatening them with a knife, earlier than raping and robbing them.

In some cases, he used the sufferer’s clothes to strangle them.

In one incident, he attacked a minor strolling residence from faculty. After raping her, Mothesele took her faculty bag.

In one other incident, he raped a sufferer who had been strolling residence from a close-by playground.

Sentencing

During sentencing, the court docket discovered the accused had not proved any compelling or substantial circumstances in mitigation of sentence.

The court docket additionally accepted a profile report on Mothesele, which said that he was not remorseful and was a really poor candidate for rehabilitation.

“[Mothesele] will most likely remain a threat to society for as long as he is alive,” the report learn.

The report additional discovered {that a} 2013 conviction for assault with the intention to do grievous bodily hurt didn’t deter Mothesele from committing extra violent crimes.

Mothesele was handed eight life sentences and an additional 195 years behind bars. All the sentences will run concurrently with the life sentences imposed.

Following sentencing, a seemingly unfazed Mothesele was taken to the holding cells, the place he shall be transported again to jail to begin serving his sentence.