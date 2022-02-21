Serie A: Inter Milan Slump To Sassuolo Defeat To Miss Out On Top Spot | Football News

Inter Milan missed the prospect to reclaim the Serie A summit on Sunday after falling to a 2-0 house defeat to giant-killers Sassuolo which allowed AC Milan to maintain high spot. First half strikes from Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca gave Sassuolo a powerful win on the San Siro which left Inter two factors behind Milan, who had opened the door for his or her native rivals with Saturday’s draw at backside facet Salernitana. It was the newest triumph for Sassuolo at one in all Italy’s large three after additionally successful at Milan and Juventus this season.

“We created a lot, and we conceded a fair amount too but we know we have quality so we faced them head on,” mentioned Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionisi to DAZN.

“That’s what we wanted to do and we were rewarded for it.”

The ball is now in Napoli’s court docket in an thrilling three-way title race as Luciano Spalletti’s facet, who sit a degree behind Inter in third, can transfer high on purpose distinction with a win at Cagliari on Monday night.

Simone Inzaghi’s facet had been lacking midfield lynchpin Marcelo Brozovic and beginning centre-back Alessandro Bastoni to suspension and regarded drained after midweek defeat to Liverpool.

“We’ll try to recover some physical and mental energy. We’re still in the fight, there are still 13 matches left and we want to keep going.” mentioned Inzaghi.

Sassuolo strike once more

Inter’s present fragility was uncovered within the eighth minute when after Berardi pinched the ball from Hakan Calhanoglu he fed Raspadori who hit a low shot which squirmed house previous Samir Handanovic.

And Scamacca, who’s hotly tipped to maneuver to Inter alongside teammate Davide Frattesi in the summertime, shocked the house followers when he drifted into the world unmarked and headed house his tenth Serie A purpose of the season from Hamed Traore’s inswinging cross.

The away facet may have simply been three objectives up on the break, as Domenico Berardi thumped a good looking shot off the bar within the thirty eighth minute.

However Inter solely had themselves accountable for not having made extra of a sport of it, as a wave of second-half strain introduced sufficient probabilities to at the very least escape with a draw.

The worst offender was Lautaro Martinez, who left Inter followers opened-mouthed within the 72nd minute when he someway poked broad with an open purpose at his mercy.

Fiorentina eye Champions League

Earlier Krzysztof Piatek helped Fiorentina followers overlook Dusan Vlahovic by firing his new crew firmly into the Champions League race with the one purpose in a 1-0 win over off-form Atalanta.

Polish worldwide Piatek netted a well-taken fifth purpose in six appearances in all competitions since returning to Italy from Mainz in January to maneuver Fiorentina as much as seventh, 5 factors behind fourth-placed Juventus.

Vincenzo Italiano’s facet even have a sport in hand on Juve, whose 1-1 draw with Torino on Friday had given Atalanta, who on Friday introduced {that a} group of American buyers had purchased a large stake within the membership, the prospect to maneuver up one place into fourth with a win in Florence.

However they supplied little or no as soon as Ruslan Malinovskyi was denied a leveller shortly after going behind for Hans Hateboer straying marginally offside when making a run and being judged to have interfered with play.

That resolution so enraged coach Gian Piero Gasperini that he was despatched off and refused to talk to media afterwards, whereas the membership posted a picture of the transfer highlighting Malinovskyi’s onside place with the message “judge for yourself”.

Also within the Champions League combine are Lazio, who shorn of Serie A’s main scorer Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva may solely draw 1-1 at Udinese.

Maurizio Sarri’s facet would have moved to inside two factors of the highest 4 with a win however could not add to their tally after Felipe Anderson struck on the stroke of half-time to equalise Gerard Deulofeu’s early opener for the hosts.