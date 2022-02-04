Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Blow For AC Milan Before Derby | Football News

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been dominated out of Saturday’s essential derby conflict towards Inter with an Achilles tendon drawback, coach Stefano Pioli mentioned. The 40-year-old Swede has not but recovered from the precise leg harm suffered in a goalless draw towards Juventus on January 23, with Croatian ahead Ante Rebic additionally sidelined with an ankle harm. “For Zlatan to be missing is disappointing,” mentioned Pioli. “We’ve come a long way with him but we have to show that we’re also strong without him.”

Milan are third, stage on factors with second-placed Napoli, 4 factors behind reigning champions and league leaders Inter.

France ahead Olivier Giroud, who has scored 5 objectives in 14 Serie A video games this season, is predicted to step in and play his first derby.

“Olivier is a player of international calibre. He’s hungry to perform and is ready to play because he’s an intelligent, complete player, who can link up the play and get into space in the box,” mentioned Pioli.

Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, who returned earlier this week from the Africa Cup of Nations, is able to play.

“This match counts for a lot. It’s a derby, a clash for the top of the rankings. It would give confidence, strength,” Pioli added.

“We’re fighting for a good finish. We’re back to competing for the top four now. We were well organised and intense against Juventus but we just lacked a little bit of quality, which we will need to find tomorrow.

“We’ve ready nicely; the crew is aware of how a lot this recreation means and we need to win it. A victory would give us a whole lot of confidence, power and three huge factors.”

His Inter Milan counterpart Simone Inzaghi insisted the derby will not be decisive in the race for the Scudetto.

“It’s an important match, in fact, particularly for the followers of the 2 groups, however there’ll nonetheless be a whole lot of matches,” mentioned Inzaghi.

Promoted

The capacity remains capped at 50 percent at the San Siro, as in all Italian stadiums, due to Covid regulations.

“We have to stay to the principles, however as a coach, we might clearly have preferred to see a derby with a full stadium, each groups would deserve it given their progress this season.”