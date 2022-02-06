‘Serious bite’: Teen attacked by shark

An 18-year-old has been flown to hospital after she was attacked by a shark in Western Australia.

The teen was bitten at Kelp Beds in Esperance, a seashore city on the south coast roughly 700 kilometres of Perth.

She suffered a “serious shark bite” however extra data on her accidents are unknown at this stage.

It’s understood the assault occurred on Sunday morning at 11.45am.

Less than an hour later, a “3.3m white” – Great White Shark — was sighted on the identical seashore.

It is similar seashore the place 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer was killed after being mauled by a shark in 2017.

In one other assault in October final 12 months, police referred to as off the seek for father-of-two Andrew Sharpe who went lacking at Kelp Beds after he was “flung” from his surfboard.

Shocked witnesses mentioned he was savaged on the leg by a four-metre “monster” shark and dragged beneath the water.

After as we speak’s assault, the 18-year-old is believed to have been pushed to hospital earlier than being transported to Perth by the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

“Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) are currently involved in assisting Rangers from the Shire of Esperance with a serious shark bite incident at Kelp Beds, Wylie Bay in the Shire of Esperance.

“DPIRD is working with local authorities and further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Authorities are warning to take further warning within the Kelp Beds space and to stick to seashore closures suggested by Local Government Rangers, Parks and Wildlife Service officers or Surf Life Saving WA.