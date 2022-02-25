‘Seriously’: Dan’s brutal vaccine sledge

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has brutally sledged a federal authorities minister over one controversial Covid-19 proposal.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has hit out on the federal authorities over strategies for a common school-based vaccination program.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says a mass Covid vaccination program in faculties would rapidly increase jab charges and produce an finish to guidelines requiring grades 3 to six kids to put on masks for the remainder of the time period.

However, Mr Andrews on Thursday mentioned Victorians “don’t take orders from Greg Hunt, the bloke that forgot to order vaccines”.

“We’ve got arrangements in schools; we’ve run vax hubs and pop-ups in schools,” the Premier informed reporters.

“I got a WhatsApp message from the Prime Minister like the day after I made those announcements, saying it was one of the best things he’d ever heard – it was terrific, well done.

“Frankly, Victorians don’t take orders from Greg Hunt, the bloke who forgot to place an order for vaccines. Seriously.

“We’re out there doing the commonwealth government’s work for them; the least they can do is not be lecturing us on how to get that job done.”

From midnight on Friday, Victoria is about to scrap masks in most settings, however kids in grades 3 to six shall be required to maintain them on within the classroom.

More than 54 per cent of Victorians aged between 5 and 11 have had one dose of the vaccine; nonetheless, Mr Andrews has expressed concern with the tempo of the rollout, saying he’d wish to see the figures larger.

Victorian chief well being officer Brett Sutton defended protecting the masks rule for that age group as a “proportionate measure”.

“We’ve still got 7000 cases a day, and children aged five to 11 currently have the lowest vaccination coverage. So this is a proportionate measure, for their protection and for ours. It won’t be forever,” Professor Sutton tweeted on Wednesday.

“My primary school-aged kids have worked masks into their usual routine.

“They may not always wear them perfectly every day (and some children can’t wear them at all) but overall, this is going to put downward pressure on transmission.”