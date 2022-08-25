“Sesame Street” makes TikTok debut much to viewers’ delight: “Made my day”

TikTok customers shared their pleasure after Sesame Street made its official debut on the favored video-sharing platform earlier this week.

Two Yip-Yips, characters on the favored kids’s present, have been featured within the first TikTok video that the account posted, which amassed a million views.

“Yip, you read that right,” learn the caption of the video. “#SesameStreet is on TikTok!”

Sesame Street’s first episode aired in 1969 and was created with the intention to coach kids.

Sesame Workshop said that Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrissett, the founders of Sesame Street, needed to create a present that might assist “disadvantaged children” for varsity.

“They tapped educational advisors, researchers, television producers, artists and other visionaries to create what would become the longest-running children’s show in American television history,” the group mentioned.

Over the years, racial justice, nationwide tragedies and public well being have been among the many subjects that the present addressed in varied episodes.

While the present’s major house has been with the Public Broadcasting Network, it was additionally out there to stream on HBO Max till just lately.

The streaming service eliminated about 200 episodes of Sesame Street, a lot to the dismay of viewers.

However, some could have discovered consolation with the present’s presence on TikTok.

In the primary video, the quick and easy clip confirmed one Yip-Yip repeating “Tik” as the opposite repeated “Tok.”

Viewers rushed to the feedback part to welcome Sesame Street to the platform.

“You don’t know how much I needed this,” an account wrote.

“I request lots more Yip Yip content,” one other viewer commented.

“Hi friends,” a remark from the verified account for PBS learn, which was accompanied by a coronary heart emoji.

“You just made soooo many 40-somethings extremely happy,” a viewer commented.

“Omg yip yips,” wrote one other TikTok person. “You’ve made my day. I’ve found my happy place again, many, many years later.”

The account continued to publish extra content material to its web page.

A second video, seen greater than 100,000 occasions, confirmed a clip from one episode by which Bert described how “free” he felt when he went on a motorbike experience.

“When I’m out there on the open bike path, feeling the wind in my eyebrow, I feel so free,” he mentioned.

At the time of publication, the account posted three movies in complete because it launched.

Newsweek reached out to Sesame Workshop for additional remark.

Another video shared on TikTok confirmed simply how a lot one youngster cherished to play with their doll of Zoe, a Muppet on Sesame Street.

TikTok users additionally felt nostalgic after seeing Steve Burns, the unique host of Blue’s Clues, be part of the platform.