Seth Curry, Andre Drummond invaluable to Nets in early days with team

How key was prying Andre Drummond and Seth Curry out of Philadelphia within the James Harden-Ben Simmons swap? The pair haven’t simply began for the reason that commerce went down, however they’ve posted the most effective plus-minus stats on the entire Nets roster.

Drummond is a plus-34 with Curry proper behind at plus-33 in 5 begins coming into Monday’s tilt versus Toronto, each having crammed evident wants.

The floor-spacing Curry is averaging 19.2 factors on 47.4 p.c taking pictures from deep, whereas Drummond is posting a double-double (11.2 factors, 11.0 boards) in simply 22 minutes. Both have appeared to slot in seamlessly.

“Yeah, I hope my smile can answer that question,” Kyrie Irving mentioned. “When you play with guys which are coming off the ball, being very selfless and placing their physique on the road after which simply considering the sport, it simply makes my job loads simpler to go on the market and simply lead the offense as finest I can as the purpose guard.

Andre Drummond (left) and Seth Curry (proper) personal the 2 finest plus-minus marks on the Nets since becoming a member of the workforce. Jason Szenes

“But even just thinking like that, Bruce [Brown] played point guard, Seth played point guard, and we’re just all interchangeable down the stretch. And we just showed our depth and showed our resilience.”

Brown has seemed like a distinct man for the reason that commerce deadline. The Nets waived DeAndre’ Bembry to finish the Simmons deal, after which Jevon Carter to signal Goran Dragic. Whether it’s on-court alternative or job stability, Brown has been thriving. He’s averaging 13.2 factors and 5.8 rebounds on .518 taking pictures total and .500 from deep in his final six video games.

Bruce Brown Corey Sipkin

As anticipated Kevin Durant (left MCL sprain) has been dominated out vs. Toronto. Joe Harris (left ankle surgical procedure), Simmons (return to competitors reconditioning) and Irving (ineligible) are out Monday as nicely.

The Nets did quit 29 factors to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday, however they held him to eight of 20 taking pictures with 4 turnovers. It took a workforce effort to gradual him down, however James Johnson was the largest a part of that effort. And if the groups meet within the postseason, it’s price noting that Johnson did nearly as good a job as any in coping with the Greek Freak this common season.

In three conferences, Johnson was Brooklyn’s handiest defender towards Antetokounmpo. He’s spent 10:03 guarding the star spanning 56 partial possessions, holding him to 17 factors on .400 taking pictures.

For perspective, Antetokounmpo has shot .667 towards LaMarcus Aldridge, .583 vs. Nic Claxton and .571 matched up with Blake Griffin.

Antetokounmpo is .500 vs. Durant, and .455 towards Drummond (with certainly one of their two matchups coming when the Drummond was nonetheless with Philadelphia).