Seton Hall left with nothing but what-if regret after dud

SAN DIEGO — Even if you’re Cinderella, it’s the finality that makes it so merciless. You present up with a March Madness dream, irrespective of who you might be, and a perception that you’ve what it takes to make magic occur and carry residence with you recollections that may final a lifetime.

And then the horn sounds, and all you sleep on is 40 Minutes of Hell … when you can sleep in any respect.

You are HALL-out.

Beaten Hall, an embarrassing 69-42 loser to TCU … in Seton Hall’s third-largest March Madness loss and their worst in 18 years.

You don’t must be Saint Peter’s to expertise the fun of victory in March. You don’t must slay Goliath to bounce towards hoop heaven.

Nobody handed a legislation that mentioned Seton Hall couldn’t star in its personal basketball fairytale. P.J. Carlesimo’s 1989 workforce certain confirmed everybody that. You can’t make it to the championship sport when you can’t survive and advance previous the primary sport.

There was nothing that coach Kevin Willard and people Seton Hall gamers who have been cheated by what they really believed would have been a magical Final Four run by COVID-19 in 2020 may do about that now, or ever.

But Friday evening at Viejas Arena, these resilient Pirates welcomed with open arms this One Shining Moment towards TCU that would have given them a Second Shining Moment on Sunday evening towards mighty Arizona, high seed within the South Region and 87-70 victor over Wright State.

Sadly, the Seton Hall Pirates will now must look again on extra what-if regrets.

A dejected Myles Cale is consoled by Kevin Willard throughout Seton Hall’s season-ending loss. Getty Images

The disgrace of all of it is TCU was within the Pirates’ weight class, an eminently beatable workforce for Seton Hall’s band of brothers who had overcome a two-week COVID-19 pause and the lack of level guard Bryce Aiken to a concussion.

Perhaps Terry Dehere in his prime may have made a distinction for the Hall.

But maybe not.

With a bit over six minutes left in Arizona’s victory, the Pirates, clad of their Blue and White “No Quit” shirts, have been within the hallway exterior their locker room jogging backwards and forwards and limbering up and hopping in place on the behest of masked power and conditioning coordinator Jason Nehring. Jared Rhoden was singing “Oh oh oh oh oh oh.” Then he barked: “Everything you got.” Myles Cale seemed down at a kneeling photographer nodding and smiling. The Pirates mascot arrived to slap fingers with the gamers.

After the Arizona gamers walked previous them, the Pirates took the ground for warm-ups. Then Rhoden sprinted off, main his teammates again to the locker room. When they emerged, Nehring mentioned: “They look good. Ready to go.”

Slightly greater than two hours later, they have been able to go residence.

This was a cruel execution.

“They just had a better night than us,” Rhoden mentioned.

The Horned Frogs defiantly took away the Hall’s offense, and finally its spirit.

There have been occasions when it appeared as if there have been six Horned Frogs on the defensive finish. They performed with unremitting ferocity, physicality and swag. They have been chairmen of the boards. They frazzled and rattled one Pirate after the subsequent from starting to finish. The Hall shot 15-for-52 (28.8 p.c), 6-for-21 from 3-point vary.

BALL-out.

“I thought they got into us really early in the game and kinda shook us to be honest with you,” Willard mentioned. “I thought they were a lot tougher than us. Just thought they took us out of what we wanted to do.”

With 18:25 left within the second half, Rhoden (2-for-7, 5 factors) trudged to the bench along with his fourth foul, the Hall down 12. He returned a number of determined minutes later solely to foul out on a suspect name with 12:55 left. By then, it was TCU 47, Seton Hall 26.

Willard had opened the second half with Tyrese Samuel and Alexis Yetna desperately looking for extra rebounding, however TCU dominated on the glass (39-26).

The college offered 400 tickets and the hopeful Seton Hall contingent, clad in blue behind the bench, chanted “Let’s Go Pirates” whereas standing and cheering as they did simply earlier than tip-off.

Willard had subbed Samuel, Yetna and Jamir Harris early for Cale, Kadary Richmond and Tray Jackson and watched a shot clock violation on their first possession collectively. Rhoden fouled Chuck O’Bannon as he was making an attempt a 3-pointer. Cale (4-for-15, 11 factors) grabbed his personal miss inside, however his observe was swatted away by Emanuel Miller.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Nelson and Cale late within the first half had the Hall followers apoplectic and chanting “Dee-fense, Dee-fense.”

It proved to be their final gasp.

TCU guards Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh reminded Willard of Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore, by no means factor for Villanova opponents.

Rhoden: “I came here as a young boy and I’m leaving as a man.”

Cale: “I came here a boy and I left here a man. Nothing but love when I think about Seton Hall.”

Willard: “I’m proud of this group. It’s a really bad way to end it. Whether you lose by one or 27, it’s the same thing.”

Referring to the chatter that he might be leaving for Maryland, Willard mentioned: “If I’m not here next year, I’d love if Shaheen Holloway was here, that would be the happiest thing to happen to me.”

Willard had watched Holloway’s Saint Peter’s workforce shock Kentucky and the faculty basketball world, whereas consuming pizza in his resort room along with his son.

“It was one of my best days as a head coach,” Willard mentioned.

Followed a day later by one in all his worst days as a head coach.

HALL-out.