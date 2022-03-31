Seven bodies recovered, a dozen missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria | News24

At least seven our bodies had been recovered and a few dozen folks had been lacking after a ship carrying largely ladies and kids capsized in north-central Nigeria on Wednesday, residents mentioned.

Two residents in Guni village in Niger state mentioned the passengers on the boat had been making an attempt to flee from gunmen who had attacked their village within the Munya native authorities space.

Gangs recognized regionally as bandits have been terrorising areas of northern Nigeria lately, forcing 1000’s to flee and perpetrating mass kidnappings for ransom.

Guni resident Kabiru Musa advised Reuters by cellphone that his spouse and 7-year-old youngster had been amongst greater than 20 individuals who boarded the picket boat they usually had been lacking.

“When we heard information that armed bandits were heading to our village, we immediately put our families on a boat in order to escape. Unfortunately, their boat capsized in the middle of the river,” he mentioned.

Waziri Mu’azu, a major faculty instructor who was a part of the rescue group, mentioned the victims had been crossing to the opposite facet of the Guni-Zumba River when the boat capsized. Seven our bodies had been recovered thus far, he mentioned.

A Niger police spokesperson didn’t reply to calls and textual content messages on his cellphone in search of remark.

