Seven children killed in airstrike by Nigerian forces in Niger, official says

The assault occurred within the village of Nachadé within the area of Maradi, Niger, on Friday, a number of kilometers from the border with Nigeria, stated Chaibou Aboubacar, the governor of Maradi. He stated seven kids have been killed and 5 wounded.

He didn’t say how he knew that Nigerian forces carried out the assault. Niger’s state tv additionally stated it was carried out by Nigerian forces, with out offering proof.

“As a matter of policy, the Nigerian Air Force does not make any incursions into areas outside Nigeria’s territorial boundaries. That’s our policy,” Major General Jimmy Akpor, Nigeria’s Director of Defence Information, stated. He stated an investigation was underway.

Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres, which cared for among the wounded, confirmed the strike. It stated that 12 individuals died, together with 4 kids. Local inhabitants instructed MSF that Nigerian forces have been pursuing targets who had fled a border city.