Seven children killed in airstrike by Nigerian forces in Niger, official says
The assault occurred within the village of Nachadé within the area of Maradi, Niger, on Friday, a number of kilometers from the border with Nigeria, stated Chaibou Aboubacar, the governor of Maradi. He stated seven kids have been killed and 5 wounded.
He didn’t say how he knew that Nigerian forces carried out the assault. Niger’s state tv additionally stated it was carried out by Nigerian forces, with out offering proof.
“As a matter of policy, the Nigerian Air Force does not make any incursions into areas outside Nigeria’s territorial boundaries. That’s our policy,” Major General Jimmy Akpor, Nigeria’s Director of Defence Information, stated. He stated an investigation was underway.
The particular cause for the strike was not clear. It occurred in a area the place banditry is widespread and the place each governments worry that Islamist insurgents linked to Islamic State are gaining floor.