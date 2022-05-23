Seven dead, 120 rescued after blaze on Philippine passenger ferry
The MV Mercraft 2 caught fireplace simply earlier than reaching the port of Real in Quezon province, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of the capital Manila.
It had left Polilio Island at 5 a.m. native time and made a misery name at 6:30 a.m.
Five girls and two males had died, whereas 120 passengers had been rescued, with 23 of them handled for accidents, the coast guard mentioned in an announcement.
Pictures shared by the coast guard confirmed individuals in life vests floating at sea awaiting rescue, whereas some had been taken to security by a cargo ship within the space.
Fire and thick smoke engulfed the two-floor passenger vessel.
Vessels are sometimes previous and overcrowded.
In 1987, round 5,000 individuals died on this planet’s worst peacetime transport catastrophe, when the overloaded passenger ferry Dona Paz collided with an oil tanker off Mindoro island south of the capital, Manila.