Seven dead, 34 wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Local prosecutor

Seven individuals died and 34 had been wounded after Russian forces struck a residential space in Ukraine’s second largest metropolis Kharkiv on Sunday, native prosecutors stated in a press release.

“On April 3 at around 6:00 pm local time, Russian invaders fired on residential buildings in the Sloboda districts of Kharkiv. As a result, around ten houses and a trolleybus depot were damaged. According to preliminary information, seven people died, 34 were injured, including three children,” Kharkiv’s regional prosecutor’s workplace stated on Telegram.

Kharkiv, which lies in north-east Ukraine near the Russian border, has been closely broken since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Febuary 24.

Russian forces additionally shelled the close by city of Dergachi, leaving no less than three lifeless and wounding seven, its mayor Vychaeslav Zadorenko stated on Facebook.

He stated all three victims had been civilians.

Six individuals had been additionally killed and one other injured within the japanese Donetsk area by Russian strikes, the pinnacle of the regional army administration Pavel Kirilenko stated on Telegram.

Earlier on Sunday the governor of the Lugansk area, Sergiy Gaiday, stated Russia had shelled a hospital within the japanese city of Rubizhne. At least one individual had died, he stated.

