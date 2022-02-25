Seven deaths from COVID as Qld marks a month since Omicron peak
Queensland has recorded seven extra deaths on Friday, virtually all in aged care, because the state strikes nearer to easing restrictions additional.
There have been 5440 new instances of COVID-19 on Friday, 3110 detected by RAT checks.
Of those that died, three individuals have been aged of their 60s, three have been of their 80s and one was of their 90s.
Three weren’t vaccinated, three had two doses, and one individual was boosted with three doses.
Of the seven deaths, six have been from residential aged care.
The variety of instances in schoolchildren was 1396, down from 1924 on Thursday, which Health Minister Yvette D’Ath stated was an encouraging signal.
“It’s pleasing to see the number of children testing positive is starting to come down, for the second day in a row,” she stated.
Chief Health officer John Gerrard stated they’d be watching NSW and Victoria “very closely” from at this time as these states take away their masks mandates, with Queensland set to comply with go well with subsequent Friday.
Dr Gerrard additionally famous Friday marked precisely one month since Queensland skilled the height of hospitalisations because of the Omicron wave, on January 25.
There have been 928 individuals in hospital on January 25, 51 in intensive care, whereas that quantity had fallen to 333 on friday, with 27 within the ICU