Seven deaths from COVID as Qld marks a month since Omicron peak

Queensland has recorded seven extra deaths on Friday, virtually all in aged care, because the state strikes nearer to easing restrictions additional.

There have been 5440 new instances of COVID-19 on Friday, 3110 detected by RAT checks.

Of those that died, three individuals have been aged of their 60s, three have been of their 80s and one was of their 90s.

Three weren’t vaccinated, three had two doses, and one individual was boosted with three doses.

Of the seven deaths, six have been from residential aged care.