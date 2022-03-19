Seven killed in mortar attack near Ukrainian capital: Police

A Russian mortar assault on Ukrainian city of Makariv within the Kyiv area killed seven individuals and hospitalized 5 on Friday, native police mentioned in a press release on Saturday.

“As a result of enemy shelling of Makariv, seven civilians were killed,” the assertion mentioned.

Russia denies concentrating on civilians.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, dozens of troopers had been killed after Russian troops struck a Ukrainian army barracks within the southern metropolis of Mykolaiv, witnesses instructed AFP on Saturday whereas a rescue operation was underway.

“No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks” when Russian troops struck early Friday, a Ukrainian serviceman on the bottom, 22-year-old Maxim, instructed AFP with out offering his final identify.

“At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble,” he mentioned.

Another soldier estimated that the bombing may have killed round 100 individuals. Authorities haven’t but launched an official loss of life toll.

