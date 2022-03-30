Seven killed, others abducted in Nigeria train attack | News24

Photo by Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto by way of Getty Ima

At least seven folks had been killed and others kidnapped throughout an assault on a significant Nigerian railway after gunmen detonated a bomb on the observe and opened hearth on a halted practice, hospital sources and authorities stated on Tuesday.

The Monday evening assault on a practice linking the capital Abuja with the northwest metropolis of Kaduna was one other escalation within the rising violence within the area by legal gangs identified regionally as bandits.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the “grave” assault and known as for safety forces to extend surveillance on the Abuja-Kaduna line and one other linking Nigeria’s industrial capital Lagos with the southwestern metropolis of Ibadan.

Around 970 passengers had been onboard the practice when gunmen blew up the tracks and began capturing into the coaches earlier than the military arrived to repel them, a safety supply stated.

“Passengers who sustained injuries, and the fatalities, have been moved to hospitals,” Kaduna State safety commissioner Samuel Aruwan stated in an announcement, with out giving additional particulars.

Two medical sources at Kaduna’s 44 Army Reference Hospital stated seven our bodies of these killed within the assault had been on the hospital together with 22 wounded folks.

A practice safety guard additionally informed AFP that seven folks had been killed, together with two cleaners on the practice.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai visited a few of the wounded on the hospital the place he additionally lamented the casualties from the incident, in line with assertion that gave no demise toll.

Stranded and fleeing passengers had been evacuated by the armed forces however Aruwan stated search and rescue operations had been persevering with for these nonetheless lacking.

“The President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts,” the presidency stated in an announcement.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation stated providers on the Abuja-Kaduna route had been “temporarily suspended”.

Two days earlier, gunmen killed a fringe safety guard in an assault at Kaduna airport earlier than armed forces intervened.

Gunmen additionally attacked the identical railway line with explosives in October.

Bandit gangs within the northwest and central Nigerian states have lengthy terrorised communities, conducting mass kidnappings for ransom, raiding villages and stealing cattle.

But their violence has intensified. Gunmen typically arrive of their scores by bike, generally hanging a number of villages, killing and abducting residents.

Gunmen have additionally focused highways for kidnappings between the capital and cities resembling Kaduna and the northwestern industrial hub Kano.

Nigeria’s army has been finishing up operations and air strikes to clear bandits out of their camps hidden in forests that straddle a number of states within the northwest.

Security forces are additionally battling a 12-year jihadist insurgency within the northeast that has killed 40 000 folks and displaced greater than two million extra.