Seven men charged with gun trafficking in Inland Empire, ‘ghost guns’ among 30 firearms seized

Seven males have been arrested and charged with a number of federal firearms- and drug-related offenses as a part of a federal investigation that recovered seven computerized weapons amongst a haul of so-called ghost weapons, officers stated Tuesday.

The males have been indicted on fees of trafficking firearms and narcotics in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

During the investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives brokers working with the Riverside Gang Impact Team recovered greater than 30 firearms, together with a number of totally computerized weapons that weren’t legally owned, stated Ginger Colbrun, an ATF spokeswoman.

Most of the weapons have been privately made firearms bearing no serial numbers or figuring out marks, generally known as “ghost guns.” Investigators additionally seized a number of kilos of methamphetamine, in accordance with courtroom paperwork.

Damon Moore, aka “Damage,” 27, of Bellflower was charged with partaking within the enterprise of dealing in firearms with no license, being a prohibited individual in possession of a gun, and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to courtroom information, between September and November, a complete of 14 firearms have been seized from Moore, with the bulk being ghost weapons. The firearms taken have been six 9-millimeter pistols; three AR-15-type pistols bearing no professional producer markings or serial numbers; 4 privately made, unserialized AR-15-type pistols; and one privately made, unserialized AR-15-type rifle. Additionally, greater than 150 grams of methamphetamine have been seized.

Ruben Delafuente, aka “Trippy,” 27, of Ontario was charged with distributing cocaine, partaking within the enterprise of dealing in firearms with no license, being a home violence misdemeanant in possession of a firearm, and possession of an unregistered firearm. Between April and July 2021, brokers seized from Delafuente a 9-millimeter pistol; a privately made, unserialized, semiautomatic, 9-millimeter pistol; a privately made, unserialized, semiautomatic, AR-type rifle; and a privately made, unserialized, semiautomatic, AR-15 sort rifle with a barrel size of roughly 10 inches, in accordance courtroom information.

Damien Martinez, 22, of San Bernardino was charged with partaking within the enterprise of dealing in firearms with no license, possession of a machine gun, and distribution of methamphetamine.

From June to February, Martinez was discovered to have pistols able to firing robotically, together with on two separate events a drop-switch conversion gadget that was designed and meant for the aim of changing a Glock-type pistol into a totally computerized machine gun, in accordance with courtroom information.

Miguel Avila, aka “Papi,” 26, of El Monte was charged with being a prohibited individual in possession of a firearm. He was in possession of three 9-millimeter pistols in September, courtroom information say.

Jose Urbina, aka “Stoner,” 35, of El Monte was charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. In May, ATF brokers recovered 200 grams of methamphetamine from Urbina, and he possessed a .22-caliber revolver, in accordance with courtroom information.

Jesse Nava, aka “Stomper,” 28, of La Puente was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine. ATF brokers recovered 53 grams of methamphetamine from Nava in October, in accordance with courtroom information.

Pablo Sandoval, 40, of San Bernardino was charged with the distribution of methamphetamine. ATF recovered greater than 580 grams of methamphetamine from Sandoval in September, in accordance with courtroom information.