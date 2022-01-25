Seven migrants die and 280 more rescued off coast of Lampedusa

Seven migrants have died after trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea in freezing circumstances, the Italian coastguard has stated.

Another 280 migrants have been rescued onboard an overcrowded picket boat off the coast of Lampedusa, the authority added.

Three of the victims have been discovered lifeless because the coast guard arrived, whereas 4 others died from obvious hypothermia whereas being transported to the small Italian island. Most of the migrants have been from Egypt and Bangladesh.

The coast guard stated in a press release that the rescue operation was made tougher by “rough sea conditions”.

Italian authorities stated the 20-metre picket boat was in Tunisian waters when the misery name first got here in however that they have been unable to find the vessel for a number of hours.

The NGO Alarm Phone — which forwards rescue calls from migrant boats to authorities — stated on Twitter that the migrants’ deaths “might have been prevented”.

Migrants crossings to Italy are considerably greater this 12 months than the previous two winters, totalling 2,051 by means of early on Tuesday.

The International Organization for Migration has marked 2021 because the deadliest for the central Mediterranean crossing route since 2018, with at the least 1,315 lifeless. More than 23,383 different migrants are lacking and presumed lifeless within the Mediterranean Sea since 2014.

Meanwhile, the well being and reception centre on Lampedusa stays overcrowded, with greater than 600 folks occupying simply 250 areas.