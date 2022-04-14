Seven police officers, 4 soldiers die in Niger attacks | News24

Seven Niger law enforcement officials and 4 troopers had been killed on Tuesday in two separate assaults close to the nation’s borders with Burkina Faso and Libya.

Niger’s inside ministry stated “unidentified armed bandits” attacked the Petelkole police station close to Burkina Faso in western Niger and a navy base in Djado.

Six automobiles – together with three belonging to law enforcement officials – had been torched and the attackers made off with one other three automobiles, the ministry stated.

Seven Niger law enforcement officials and 4 troopers had been killed on Tuesday in two separate assaults close to the nation’s borders with Burkina Faso and Libya, the federal government stated Wednesday.

Niger’s inside ministry stated “unidentified armed bandits” attacked the Petelkole police station close to Burkina Faso in western Niger and a navy base in Djado within the nation’s desert-covered far north.

Seven law enforcement officials died at Petelkole and 10 had been injured, with 4 in a critical situation, the ministry added in an announcement, in an assault that bore the hallmarks of jihadist assaults which have lengthy plagued the world.

Six automobiles – together with three belonging to law enforcement officials – had been torched and the attackers made off with one other three automobiles, the ministry stated.

The assertion added that retailers and hangers residence to companies surrounding the police station had been additionally set on fireplace.

In the second assault in Djado, the ministry stated 4 troopers died and one other was injured, with two automobiles additionally taken away.

“Security measures have been immediately strengthened in the two areas,” the inside ministry stated.

Other sources had earlier stated seven law enforcement officials had died and one other 16 had been injured within the Petelkole assault.

“The provisional toll of this attack is seven police officers dead and sixteen wounded,” stated a municipal official who visited the scene of the incident.

A neighborhood official had additionally advised AFP that “heavily armed men” arrived “in large numbers” throughout their assault on the police station.

The Petelkole attackers, believed to be fighters of the Islamic State (IS) group raging within the area, seized three automobiles and torched a number of others, in accordance with the town official.

The Petelkole assault came about within the Tera district of the Tillaberi area, an unlimited space on the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali, which is repeatedly focused by jihadist teams affiliated with al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group.

Regional instability

On 16 March, not less than 21 folks, together with two policemen, had been killed in an assault by suspected jihadists on a bus and truck close to the identical police station, in accordance with an official report.

In October 2021, three Nigerien law enforcement officials had been killed and several other others injured, and in May 2017, two law enforcement officials and a civilian had been killed in an assault on the identical put up.

Niger’s huge and sparsely populated Djado area will not be a jihadist goal however is a hall for trafficking folks, weapons and medicines to Libya and Europe.

The space can be residence to gold mines that entice hundreds of Nigeriens and nationals from neighbouring international locations.

Local authorities have not too long ago denounced the “deterioration of the security situation” on main roads the place armed gangs roam.

The big and unstable area of Tillaberi, round 100 000 sq. kilometres in dimension, is situated within the so-called “three borders” space between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali and has been the scene of a number of bloody assaults by jihadist actions since 2017.

Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, in a brand new strategy, has initiated dialogue with jihadist leaders in an try to maintain the peace.

But the navy response continues, with some 12 000 troopers combating in a dozen anti-jihadist operations, almost half of them alongside the greater than 1 400 kilometres of borders with Mali and Burkina Faso.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.