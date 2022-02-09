Seven soldiers missing after avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh dead

The our bodies of seven troopers have been recovered excessive up in a mountain in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, the Indian Army mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday, two days after the troopers went lacking when their patrol was struck by an avalanche.

A search and rescue operation alongside the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Tawang sector within the border state was launched after the patrol crew of the 19 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles was reported lacking on February 6, the military mentioned.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased. Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site,” lieutenant colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, a spokesman for the defence ministry within the northeast, mentioned within the assertion.

“The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest army medical facility for further formalities,” the assertion mentioned.

“The death of soldiers due to an avalanche is a tragedy beyond words…,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh governor brigadier (retd) BD Mishra and chief minister Pema Khandu additionally expressed shock. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of 7 brave Indian Army jawans, who were trapped in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families…,” the CM tweeted.

(With Agency inputs)