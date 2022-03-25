Seven young children hospitalized in Virginia after overdosing on sleeping pills 

Seven younger youngsters have been hospitalized in Virginia within the United States on Wednesday after reportedly overdosing on sleeping tablets handed to them by a seven-year previous youngster, Newsweek reported.

Four youngsters, aged one, two, three and 4, have been respiratory however unresponsive whereas three others have been awake however in a “lethargic state” when the police arrived to the residence, native TV station WTVR reported in response to Newsweek.

All seven youngsters have been taken to hospital and are anticipated to heal, nonetheless, two of the youngest have been transferred to a unique medical facility “in a serious condition.”

It’s believed that the oldest youngster, who’s seven years previous, gave the kids a prescription drug then took one himself, the report stated, including that the police suspect the drug was a sleeping capsule.

The open bottle which contained the tablets didn’t have a label on it, therefore they may not instantly establish what the drug is.

According to WRIC tv, the police went to the home the place the kids have been after receiving a 911 name from a lady who’s the mom of 4 of the kids.

The lady, who was reportedly babysitting the three different youngsters whereas taking care of her personal, left them unsupervised “for a short period of time” to purchase groceries.

“They were left unsupervised for a short period of time and one of the kids [who has] prescription medication got into it and shared with the other children,” Lt. Cheyenne Casale informed WTVR.

When the girl returned dwelling, she noticed the kids have been torpid and he or she contacted 911 after seeing the drug bottle empty.

According to Newsweek, there aren’t any sleeping tablets accepted for kids to deal with insomnia, however childhood insomnia is usually handled with melatonin, natural cures or delicate sedatives.

