Sevens World Series permutations: Blitzboks remain top but need 3rd place in LA to secure series | Sport

The Blitzbokke have not completed within the medals prior to now 4 tournaments, however nonetheless, stand an opportunity to win the Sevens World Series.

They fell within the quarterfinals of the London Sevens, however bought factors from that individual end.

If they end in third place within the Los Angeles leg in August, they will be champions.

After their famed unbeaten streak, the Springboks have tailed off slightly badly within the Sevens World Series.

After the wonderful begin that noticed them obtain 4 consecutive first-place finishes in Dubai (twice), Malaga and Seville, they regarded untouchable.

The re-entry of New Zealand from the Singapore leg onwards, together with Australia’s consistency and Fiji’s re-invigoration has seen Neil Powell’s facet struggling to maintain their heads above water.

The 88 factors gained from the primary 4 tournaments have saved the Blitzbokke from what can solely be termed as a meltdown of epic proportions.

Fiji, for instance, has received two of the final 4 tournaments, with a second and third-place end that means that they’ve collected 80 factors.

Australia has collected 66 factors from their previous 4 outings, together with their 66 from the primary 4 tournaments whereas New Zealand has roared again within the final 4 outings with 58 factors.

A caveat with the present sevens circuit is that as a result of there are solely 9 tournaments, solely one of the best seven outcomes from the match will likely be used as the ultimate factors tally.

That means SA solely garnered eight factors from this spherical because the 5 factors from the woeful Toulouse Sevens have been forfeited.

SA’s meltdown has introduced the chasing pack again into rivalry and that is what they should do to see off the groups behind them:

South Africa – 124 factors: SA’s wonderful first 4 rounds of twenty-two factors every means they should end third and get 17 factors to be out of attain of Australia

Australia – 122 factors: Australia’s lowest rounds from Dubai (13) and Toulouse (10) means the latter one ought to fall away in the event that they attain the semi-finals in LA. However, they will want SA to flop.

Argentina – 118 factors: Singapore (13), Toulouse (13) and London (8) have been tough scoring rounds for Argentina, which suggests nothing much less however a high two end that does not contain Australia and South Africa, will suffice.