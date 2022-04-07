Seventh Vic teen charged over boy’s death

A seventh teen has been charged with homicide over the dying of a 16-year-old boy in Melbourne’s north.

Declan Cutler was stabbed and assaulted in a Reservoir avenue within the early hours of March 13.

Homicide detectives have arrested and charged a 17-year-old Werribee boy with homicide and he’ll face Melbourne Children’s Court on Thursday.

Six different boys, two 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old, had been all charged with homicide final month.

Investigations into the stabbing will proceed till police are glad all of these concerned are held to account for his or her actions, Crime Command Assistant Commissioner Bob Hill stated.

“Victoria Police has committed significant resources in our investigative effort to identify, arrest and ultimately hold those responsible to account for their actions in Declan’s senseless death, and we will continue to do so,” he stated.

“Declan’s heartbroken family deserves justice, and this is a strong and demonstrable statement that for those choosing to engage in this type of violent and senseless crime, we will be relentless in our pursuit of you.”