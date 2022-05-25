Seventy five missing after migrant boat sinks off the coast of Tunisia

Some 75 persons are lacking after a crowded boat sank off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday, in response to the International Organisation for Migration and a Tunisian safety official.

The IOM stated 24 individuals had been rescued from the craft, which had departed from the seashores of Zawara in Libya and sank off the coast of Sfax.

The unnamed Tunisian official instructed Reuters that the coastguard had recovered one physique and continued to seek for 75 others who fell into the water.

In current months there was a surge within the variety of individuals attempting to make the damaging crossing to Europe. Figures from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) present greater than 123,000 migrants arrived in Italy in 2021, in comparison with greater than 95,000 in 2020.

Dozens of individuals have additionally just lately drowned off the Tunisian coast after embarking for Italy. Earlier this month the Tunisian coastguard recovered an additional 24 our bodies, bringing the whole to 67, after 4 boats carrying 120 individuals sank on the finish of April. More than 50 victims of that incident are nonetheless lacking.

Last week the coastguard additionally rescued 44 from an overcrowded boat that sank off the coast of Louza in Sfax. At least 4 of them died and one other 10 have been nonetheless unaccounted for, a safety official stated on the time.