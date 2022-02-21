Europe
Several Armenian protestors block airport road to protest against visit of Azerbaijani MPs (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
A gaggle of individuals claiming to be members within the struggle blocked
the highway to the Zvartnots International Airport in protest towards
the go to of Azerbaijani deputies to Armenia’s Yerevan on Feb. 21,
Trend
experiences.
The participation of the Azerbaijani delegation within the assembly
of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan is anticipated.