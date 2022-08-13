Several Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 13. Azerbaijani

Greco-Roman wrestlers Sanan Suleymanov, Hasrat Jafarov and Murad

Mammadov have reached finals on the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games,

Trend

reviews.

Suleymanov defeated Tunisian wrestler Lamjed Maafi with a rating

of 4:3.

Mammadov defeated Turkish wrestler Ayhan Karakush with a rating

of 10:7, and Jafarov, scoring 9:1, defeated Turkmen athlete

Begmyrat Nobatov.

Azerbaijani wrestlers Mahammad Ahmadiyev, Sabah Shariati and

Zhala Aliyeva reached the semi-finals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are happening in Konya,

Türkiye, from August 9 by means of August 18.

In whole, athletes from 56 international locations of the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation are taking part within the video games. The

competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the

outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals can be awarded to

athletes.