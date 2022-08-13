Several Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reach finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games
KONYA, Türkiye, August 13. Azerbaijani
Greco-Roman wrestlers Sanan Suleymanov, Hasrat Jafarov and Murad
Mammadov have reached finals on the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games,
Trend
reviews.
Suleymanov defeated Tunisian wrestler Lamjed Maafi with a rating
of 4:3.
Mammadov defeated Turkish wrestler Ayhan Karakush with a rating
of 10:7, and Jafarov, scoring 9:1, defeated Turkmen athlete
Begmyrat Nobatov.
Azerbaijani wrestlers Mahammad Ahmadiyev, Sabah Shariati and
Zhala Aliyeva reached the semi-finals.
The V Islamic Solidarity Games are happening in Konya,
Türkiye, from August 9 by means of August 18.
In whole, athletes from 56 international locations of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation are taking part within the video games. The
competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the
outcomes of the competitions, 355 medals can be awarded to
athletes.