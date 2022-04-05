Several dead, injured in Hungary train crash: Police

Several folks died in a prepare crash in Hungary Tuesday after a van drove onto the rails at a crossing inflicting the prepare to derail, Hungarian police mentioned.

“Several were injured in the accident and several died at the scene,” the police mentioned in an announcement, with out offering additional particulars.

The accident occurred close to Mindszent, 140 kilometres (86 miles) southeast of Budapest simply earlier than 07:00 a.m. (0500 GMT).

According to an announcement by the Hungarian state railway MAV, the van entered the level-crossing regardless of the cease signal exhibiting.

“There were 22 passengers on the train, two were seriously injured, eight suffered minor injuries, several of the van’s passengers were killed,” mentioned the assertion.

A neighborhood news-site reported that seven folks have been killed within the accident.

