Europe
Several injured in Turkey’s Bolu tunnel pile-up
Several passengers have been injured in a 18-vehicle pile-up in
Bolu tunnel on March 19. The accident concerned minibuses, vehicles and
vehicles, Trend studies citing Hurriyet Daily
News.
Some 17 individuals had been injured within the accident, in keeping with Health
Minister Fahrettin Koca.
Following the accident, the freeway connecting Istanbul and
Ankara was closed to visitors on Istanbul route.
Emergency groups had been dispatched to space.