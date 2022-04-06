Several Meat Shops In Delhi Shut After Mayors’ Call For Prohibition During Navratra

The East Delhi mayor stated that Ghazipur slaughterhouse will probably be closed on April 8-10 because of Navratra.

New Delhi:

The south and east Delhi mayors on Tuesday requested meat outlets of their jurisdictions to stay shut throughout Navratra, saying that “most people do not consume non-vegetarian food” for 9 days, whilst there was no official order issued by the civic our bodies.

Following their statements, a number of meat store house owners in these areas of the nationwide capital stored their institutions closed, fearing motion by officers.

However, in some markets of town meat is anyhow not bought on Tuesdays as this present day of the week is taken into account auspicious by many Hindus.

Though mayors of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have made requires shutting of those outlets in the course of the nine-day competition, there was no such phrase from the North company, which like the opposite two can be dominated by the BJP.

While East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal claimed that in Navratra “90 per cent people do not consume non-vegetarian food”, his south counterpart Mukesh Suryan stated there was “no need to open meat shops” in the course of the competition as “most people do not consume non-vegetarian food” throughout this era.

As the transfer triggered sharp reactions on social media, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, nevertheless, not solely supported the decision by the mayors, however stated such restriction needs to be imposed all around the nation throughout Navratra.

On closing of meat outlets in areas beneath the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), a senior official of the civic physique stated, “I have not come across any such proposal relating to the NDMC”.

National Conference chief Omar Abdullah hit out on the SDMC mayor, tweeting, “During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise and sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K (Jammu and Kashmir).” Meat outlets in a number of markets in south Delhi, together with at INA and at Jor Bagh, remained shut on Tuesday, fearing motion by authorities.

There are round 40 meat outlets within the INA market, and a few house owners stated that the choice to maintain outlets closed was taken after Suryan’s remarks.

While no official order has been issued up to now, Mr Suryan in a letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Monday had stated that “religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected” after they come throughout meat outlets or must bear the foul odor of meat on their technique to supply every day prayers to goddess Durga throughout Navratra.

Meat outlets is not going to be allowed to open from Tuesday throughout Navratra until April 11, he had stated and requested the municipal commissioner to make sure strict adherence of his directives.

“Most of the meat shops were closed today. Most people do not eat meat, onion-garlic during Navratra time. So keeping in view the religious sentiments of the public, there is no need to open meat shops during the Navratra festival. An order in this regard will be issued today,” Mr Suryan advised PTI on Tuesday.

Aggarwal additionally “appealed” to merchants to maintain meat outlets closed throughout Navratra in view of “religious sentiments” of the group.

“I held a meeting today with senior officials, and in keeping with the religious sentiments of people, have appealed to traders to keep meat shops closed during Navratra, or at least on the last three days of the festival,” he stated.

The East Delhi mayor, nevertheless, stated, yearly on the final three of Navratra, the Ghazipur slaughterhouse is closed, and this 12 months it is going to be closed on April 8-10.

“So, it means if anyone is selling meat (of buffalo or goat) in this period, it would be either stale or slaughtering done through illegal means. So, I have ordered that 16 teams be formed to keep a very watchful eye on such traders, and take actions accordingly,” Aggarwal stated.

“Actions will include seizure of meat or imposition of challan or even revoking if license or sealing of shops, as per the situation,” he stated.

The house owners of meat outlets on the INA market stated that they shut their institutions fearing motion from authorities, whilst no official order has been issued on this regard.

“The (meat) shops at the INA market are closed fearing action by authorities. Yesterday, the SDMC mayor announced in the media that strict action will be taken against those opening shops during Navratri. We have decided among ourselves to close our shops for today,” Sanjay Kumar, supervisor at Bombay Fish Shop, stated.

Meat outlets remained closed by the day, he stated.

“Owners decided to keep shops closed as the mayor has threatened serious actions against them,” Kumar claimed, including that they’re but to determine whether or not they may hold outlets closed until Navratri ends.

Kamal, co-owner of Pigpo meat store in Jor Bagh, stated he had opened the store within the morning however after studying concerning the mayor’s assertion, determined to shut it.

“We opened the shop in the morning but have shut it after we got to know that shops in nearby markets are closed,” Kamal stated.

Meanwhile, Saleem, normal secretary of the Ghazipur Murga Mandi, stated that meat outlets are closed at the moment as per their regular schedule. The affect of the mayor’s request will probably be clear by 9 am Wednesday.

This is the primary time when the civic physique has requested for the closure of meat outlets beneath its jurisdiction throughout Navratri which is being noticed from April 2-11.

Meanwhile, many commoners additionally protested such a transfer by the civic our bodies in a democratic nation.

“Mukesh Suryan, Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), on his recommendation to shut meat shops in Delhi during Navratri. Mukesh Suryan should know that India is a secular country, not a Hindu state. So, stop your saffron mindset of hatred and nonsense,” alleged consumer @thisismalik on Twitter.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma stated that Muslim group shouldn’t be influenced by “provocative” statements of leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and may preserve concord.

“If other communities respect the Hindu festival and welcome the decision, we will also show respect when their festivals will be celebrated,” he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)