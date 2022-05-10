Several migrants feared dead off coast of Spain’s Canary Islands

Several migrants are lacking and feared useless after a dinghy was found within the Atlantic Ocean by Spanish authorities.

Spain’s coast guard stated it rescued 13 individuals who have been discovered onboard the stricken vessel close to the Canary Islands on Monday.

But based on humanitarian teams, witnesses say greater than the boat had carried greater than 40 individuals and plenty of are lacking.

In a separate incident, at the least 44 migrants are believed to have drowned off the coast of Western Sahara on Sunday whereas making an attempt to achieve Europe.

A spokesperson for the NGO Caminando Fronteras stated the our bodies of 16 migrants had been recovered, whereas 12 survivors of the shipwreck had been arrested.

Last yr, 3,077 migrants died or went lacking whereas making an attempt to achieve Europe by sea, based on the UN’s refugee company. This contains 1,153 individuals who died on the ocean route from northwest Africa to the Canary Islands.

Meanwhile, officers warn that at the least 478 individuals have already died or gone lacking whereas making an attempt to achieve Europe in 2022.

The UN has known as for governments to develop “alternatives” to the damaging sea routes that asylum seekers desperately use to achieve European land.