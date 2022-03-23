Several people killed in stabbing attack near Israeli shopping centre

At least 4 individuals have been killed and two others significantly injured in a knife assault within the southern Israeli metropolis of Beersheba.

The attacker rammed his automobile right into a bicycle owner earlier than stabbing 5 individuals outdoors the BIG buying centre, police mentioned on Tuesday.

The knife-wielding man was later killed by armed residents on the scene, authorities added.

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai instructed reporters that the suspected attacker was a “terrorist known to security services who had previously served prison time”.

Shabtai added that the attacker seemed to have acted alone in an “abominable killing spree”.

National media identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Israeli Arab man from the nearby Bedouin town of Hura, but police have not confirmed the identity.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement of condolences to the families of the victims after the attack.

“We will work with a heavy hand in opposition to those that commit terror,” Bennett said, “we are going to pursue and attain those that help them, too.”

Palestinians have been accused of a number of stabbing, capturing and car-ramming assaults concentrating on Israeli civilians and safety personnel in recent times.

Most of the alleged assaults had been carried out by people with no recognized hyperlinks to armed teams and it’s uncommon that such assaults are dedicated by Palestinian residents of Israel.