Several stranded Azerbaijani students manage to leave Kyiv
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
Nine Azerbaijani college students have left Kyiv after being stranded in
the underground parking of a residential constructing for a number of days,
the State Committee on Work with Diaspora instructed Trend.
According to the committee, yet one more Azerbaijani scholar joined
them, they usually left the Ukrainian capital by prepare to a safer
place.
The State Committee on Work with Diaspora is in fixed contact
with college students, and it asks the households and mates of them to not
fear.
As quickly as doable, college students might be despatched to one of many
international locations bordering Ukraine and evacuated to Azerbaijan, stated the
Committee.
On behalf of the Azerbaijani authorities, the State Committee on
Work with Diaspora together with the related state our bodies continues
to work on the evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine to Baku.