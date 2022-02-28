Several stranded Azerbaijani students manage to leave Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

Nine Azerbaijani college students have left Kyiv after being stranded in

the underground parking of a residential constructing for a number of days,

the State Committee on Work with Diaspora instructed Trend.

According to the committee, yet one more Azerbaijani scholar joined

them, they usually left the Ukrainian capital by prepare to a safer

place.

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora is in fixed contact

with college students, and it asks the households and mates of them to not

fear.

As quickly as doable, college students might be despatched to one of many

international locations bordering Ukraine and evacuated to Azerbaijan, stated the

Committee.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani authorities, the State Committee on

Work with Diaspora together with the related state our bodies continues

to work on the evacuation of Azerbaijanis from Ukraine to Baku.