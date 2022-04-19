Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sydney
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a extreme thunderstorm warning for Sydney on Tuesday evening.
The alert warns of damaging wind gusts above 90 kilometres an hour for higher Sydney, the Central Coast and the Illawarra.
A band of extreme thunderstorms over the Blue Mountains is “moving rapidly towards the south-east”, the bureau stated.
The storms are predicted to start hitting Parramatta, Sutherland, Wollongong, Richmond, Kiama, Camden, Campbelltown and Liverpool by 9.15pm, and attain the Sydney CBD and northern seashores by 9.40pm.
A 106km/h wind gust was recorded at Goulburn at 8.11pm, whereas Jervis Bay recorded a 104 km/h wind gust at 9.18pm and Moss Vale recorded an 85km/h wind gust at 8.45pm.
The State Emergency Service advises folks ought to transfer their automobiles below cowl or away from timber, tie down unfastened gadgets round the home, and hold not less than 8 metres away from fallen energy traces.
Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s largest water storage, remains to be at 100 per cent capability after a wetter than common summer season.
The storms will clear in a single day and Wednesday is forecast to be principally sunny with a prime of 24 levels.
However, the moist climate returns from Thursday, with showers and cooler temperatures predicted day-after-day till subsequent Tuesday.
