Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sydney

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a extreme thunderstorm warning for Sydney on Tuesday evening.

The alert warns of damaging wind gusts above 90 kilometres an hour for larger Sydney, the Central Coast and the Illawarra.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a extreme climate warning for storms and damaging winds. Credit:Bureau of Meteorology

A band of extreme thunderstorms over the Blue Mountains is “moving rapidly towards the south-east”, the bureau stated.

The storms are predicted to start hitting Parramatta, Sutherland, Wollongong, Richmond, Kiama, Camden, Campbelltown and Liverpool by 9.15pm, and attain the Sydney CBD and northern seashores by 9.40pm.