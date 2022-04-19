Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sydney
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a extreme thunderstorm warning for Sydney on Tuesday evening.
The alert warns of damaging wind gusts above 90 kilometres an hour for larger Sydney, the Central Coast and the Illawarra.
A band of extreme thunderstorms over the Blue Mountains is “moving rapidly towards the south-east”, the bureau stated.
The storms are predicted to start hitting Parramatta, Sutherland, Wollongong, Richmond, Kiama, Camden, Campbelltown and Liverpool by 9.15pm, and attain the Sydney CBD and northern seashores by 9.40pm.
A 106km/h wind gust was recorded at Goulburn at 8.11pm, whereas Jervis Bay recorded a 104 km/h wind gust at 9.18pm and Moss Vale recorded an 85km/h wind gust at 8.45pm.
The State Emergency Service advises individuals ought to transfer their automobiles below cowl or away from bushes, tie down free objects round the home, and maintain not less than 8 metres away from fallen energy strains.
Warragamba Dam, Sydney’s largest water storage, remains to be at 100 per cent capability after a wetter than common summer time.
