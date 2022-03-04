Severe thunderstorms, flash flooding could hit south-east in afternoon
“So we’re just keeping an eye on that one and we’ll be releasing any warning today if they do develop and its most likely this afternoon that they’ll be popping up.”
At Mount Bilewilam, close to the Noosa River, 84 millimetres was recorded within the 24 hours to 7am on Friday, whereas Palmwoods obtained 78 millimetres.
There had been nearly 200 requires rescue on Thursday.
Transport Minister Mark Bailey advised 4BC Radio on Friday morning that whereas there have been no storms within the morning, there was real danger of flash flooding within the afternoon with supercell motion a menace to the south-east.
He stood by the state authorities’s choice on Thursday to advise mother and father to choose up youngsters and maintain faculties closed on Friday, apart from the youngsters of important employees.
“There is still a very strong and genuine risk of flash flooding in the afternoon with these supercells still a real threat,” he stated.
“I was in one yesterday, it was cyclonic, the rain was horizontal and that’s what shut down our rail system for a period of time during peak hour.
“That’s the kind of thing that’s very high risk across south-east Queensland.
He said the decision to close schools and warn people to stay home for 48 hours was not done lightly.
“Fortunately we weren’t too bad – the supercell action was less than we expected yesterday afternoon but if we had a supercell storm and kids had have been out in it, I think people would be rightly critical of us,” he stated.
“The bureau is saying this afternoon there’s a high risk there’s going to be supercell action.”
Meanwhile, within the northern a part of the state, a heatwave with extreme to excessive circumstances was anticipated to push into subsequent week, with file March temperatures in some areas predicted.