Severe Weather Awareness Week In Michigan: Here’s What To Know

(CBS Detroit) — Severe Weather Awareness Week begins March 20 via March 26 and state officers and police are ensuring residents are ready for any climate occasions that might come.

Residents are inspired to take part in a statewide twister drill at 1 p.m. on March 23. During the drill, residents ought to anticipate to listen to alerts on NOAA climate radios, TV and radio stations.

READ MORE: City Of Detroit To Invest $45 Million In Renovating, Reopening Recreation Centers

“Last summer in Michigan, we saw the devastating impacts of severe weather, from flooding to tornadoes and straight-line winds,” mentioned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Taking steps to prepare now can protect your home, your family and your pets. We ask that all Michiganders do their part to keep our communities safe.”

READ MORE: Dearborn Hills Golf Course Closed For Season Due To Flood Damage

To be prepared for a twister:

Know the distinction: Tornado Watch means situations exist for a twister to develop; Tornado Warning means a twister has been sighted or indicated by climate radar.

means situations exist for a twister to develop; means a twister has been sighted or indicated by climate radar. Know the indicators of an approaching twister: darkish, typically greenish sky; massive hail; a big, darkish low-lying cloud; and loud roar, like a freight prepare.

Develop an emergency preparedness equipment with important objects corresponding to a three-day provide of water and meals, a NOAA Weather Radio, vital household paperwork and objects that fulfill distinctive household wants.

Conduct common twister drills. Make certain every family member is aware of the place to go and what to do within the occasion of a twister.

Stay tuned to business radio or tv broadcasts for information on altering climate situations or approaching storms.

“With an average of 15 tornadoes each year, this is a very real threat to our Michigan communities,” mentioned Col. Joe Gasper, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of the Michigan State Police. “This drill will give people a chance to make a plan and put it to the test. By planning now, you can be better prepared when a disaster happens.”

MORE NEWS: Police Investigate Fatal Shooting That Left One Man Dead In Highland Park

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.