Severe weather front threatens WA coast

Severe climate is threatening to lash Western Australia’s southwest with warnings for native residents to organize for heavy rain and damaging winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology says a low-pressure system properly to the south of the state will deepen and transfer northwards on Thursday.

It is anticipated to be simply south of Albany by Friday morning bringing heavy rain and wind gusts of as much as 90km/h.

Emergency WA stated centres that might be impacted embrace Albany, Mount Barker, Augusta, Bremer Bay, Denmark, Hopetoun, Pemberton, Walpole and Windy Harbour.

Conditions are anticipated to ease by Friday afternoon.