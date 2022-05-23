Severed head of missing Nigerian lawmaker found in park, police say | CNN

Police in Nigeria have found the severed head of a state legislator who went lacking final week within the southeastern state of Anambra, the place the federal government accuses separatists of finishing up a spate of killings and kidnappings, police mentioned on Sunday.

The southeast, homeland of the Igbo ethnic group, is agitating to secede from the remainder of Nigeria and the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has been main these calls.

Okechukwu Okoye, a legislator within the Anambra state meeting and his aide went lacking on May 15. His head was discovered on Saturday night time in a park within the Nnewi south native authorities space, Anambra state police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga mentioned.

“The lawmaker was killed. His head was found along Nnobi road. There is no suspect in custody yet,” Ikenga mentioned.

The Anambra state governor has put up a ten million naira ($24,000) reward for info on the killers.

Early this month, gunmen killed and beheaded two troopers in neighboring Imo state. The authorities accused IPOB, which denied the cost.

The violence within the southeast is one other layer of insecurity in Nigeria, the place kidnappings for ransom are widespread within the northwest and an Islamist insurgency has been happening for greater than a decade within the northeast of the nation.

Amnesty International mentioned final August that Nigerian safety forces had killed a minimum of 115 folks within the southeast within the first eight months of 2021 and arbitrarily arrested or tortured scores of others. The authorities didn’t remark.