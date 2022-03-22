Severely burnt, a lucid Hannah Clarke gave a full account of appalling attack
Despite extreme burns to all over the place besides her ft, Hannah Clarke was capable of stand as she was hosed down by a Good Samaritan and provides an in depth account to a police officer on the scene of what her estranged husband had executed to her and her youngsters.
She additionally instructed Stephanie Ring, an off-duty paramedic who was passing on her manner house and stopped to assist: “My babies are in the car, my children are in the car. Why didn’t I just stay in the car with them?”
Ms Clarke, 31, and her youngsters – Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3 – have been burned alive by her estranged husband, Rowan Baxter, 42, when he doused the within of the household’s SUV in petrol and ignited it on Raven Street, Camp Hill, in Brisbane’s south on February 19, 2020.
The coronial inquest, which began in Brisbane this week, will examine the contact Ms Clarke and Baxter had with home violence help providers and police within the months earlier than the tragedy. Whether extra may have been executed to maintain the three Clarke youngsters protected may also be a spotlight.
Senior Constable Angus Skaines stayed with Ms Clarke whereas she was being hosed down. He instructed the inquest he was “amazed” by the main points Ms Clarke instructed him by the roadside, particularly when Baxter, whose burns weren’t as extreme as hers, couldn’t speak.
“I had a conversation with Hannah. She was obviously significantly burned, but incredibly brave. She was able to tell me a lot of details about what had happened,” Senior Constable Skaines mentioned.
“She was able to spell names out, tell me his [Baxter’s] date of birth, his address, and all those fine details which, on normal jobs when you talk to people who are a little bit worked up, you can’t get those details from them.
“It was amazing the things she was able to tell me, and how much she was able to help us piece together what things had happened in the lead-up to this.”