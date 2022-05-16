Sevilla draw, secure Champions League spot

Sevilla have scored a late equaliser at Atletico Madrid to clinch the ultimate Champions League spot in Spain’s La Liga.

A header by Youssef En-Nesyri within the eighty fifth minute secured a 1-1 draw on Sunday and the purpose that gave Sevilla a spot in Europe’s prime membership competitors for a 3rd straight season.

A loss would have left Sevilla in a tense scenario going into the ultimate spherical subsequent weekend as rivals Real Betis beat Granada 2-0 to shut in. The draw saved Sevilla three factors forward with a greater head-to-head tiebreaker in opposition to Betis.

Betis had already secured a Europa League place by profitable the Copa del Rey, and can be joined within the second-tier competitors by Real Sociedad, who defeated Villarreal 2-1.

Barcelona secured second place, and a spot within the profitable Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, after a 0-0 draw at Getafe, who escaped relegation.

Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao, who beat Osasuna 2-0, will battle subsequent weekend for a spot within the third-tier Europa Conference League. Villareal go to Barcelona, whereas Bilbao are at Sevilla.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo beat Elche 1-0.

Real Madrid, who had already clinched the title and are centered on the Champions League remaining in opposition to Liverpool on May 28, drew 1-1 at Cadiz.

Alaves turned the second workforce relegated after a 3-1 loss at Levante, who had been demoted within the earlier spherical.

Granada, Mallorca – who beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 – and Cadiz will battle to keep away from relegation within the remaining spherical.