Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew has been formally dismissed by a judge

NEW YORK — A U.S. decide dismissed the intercourse abuse lawsuit towards Britain’s Prince Andrew on Tuesday, three weeks after legal professionals for the American lady who filed it reached a deal calling for the prince to make a considerable donation to his accuser’s charity and declare he by no means meant to malign her character.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan signed court docket papers dismissing the August lawsuit after legal professionals on each side requested him to take action earlier within the day. The decide had given them till March 17 to finish the deal or he would set a trial date. The lawsuit can’t be refiled.

The legal professionals revealed three weeks in the past that that they had tentatively agreed to a settlement during which the prince would donate to Virginia Giuffre’s charity and make the declaration about her character.

Andrew strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations after she sued him, accusing the British royal of sexually abusing her whereas she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2001 when she was 17.

Giuffre, 38, reached the settlement with Andrew after the judge rejected the prince’s bid to win early dismissal of the lawsuit earlier this 12 months.

In a letter to the decide final month from Giuffre lawyer David Boies, an announcement was included that mentioned, partially: “Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

According to the assertion, Prince Andrew acknowledged that Epstein trafficked “countless young girls” over a few years and mentioned the prince “regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

He additionally pledged to help the victims of intercourse trafficking as a part of demonstrating his remorse.

In an announcement Tuesday, Boies mentioned the settlement was “an important step, but it should not be the last step in holding Jeffrey Epstein’s enablers and participants to account.”

A lawyer for the prince declined remark.

The Associated Press doesn’t usually determine individuals who say they’re victims of sexual assault until they select to return ahead publicly, as Giuffre has finished.

The settlement stopped the lawsuit earlier than the beginning of proof gathering, together with depositions that may have pressured Andrew to reply questions posed by attorneys.

Andrew — who had already stepped again from royal duties — was not too long ago stripped of his honorary military titles and roles and management of assorted charities, often known as royal patronages. He can also not use the title “his royal highness” in official settings.