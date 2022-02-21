Sex-crazed MAFS groom finally speaks

After fleeing the experiment and refusing to do any publicity, MAFS groom Andrew has dropped a number of revelations throughout a shock radio interview.

Married At First Sight’s Texan groom Andrew Davis has given a shock radio interview after fleeing the experiment at Wednesday evening’s ceremonial dinner.

The controversial 39-year-old motivational speaker raised eyebrows through the sequence for telling his TV wife Holly she was bad in bed earlier than later revealing he had 350 sexual partners.

He’d largely prevented publicity surrounding the present earlier than dropping a number of reality bombs on-air this morning.

Speaking on Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa, Andrew – who failed to show up at Sunday night’s commitment ceremony – mentioned he “100 per cent” regrets happening MAFS and revealed which bride he would’ve most well-liked to have been paired with.

“I left on my terms,” Andrew mentioned. “I think my mental health was greatly damaged during the whole process. I felt like, I think we’re all on the same page that it’s not a good idea for me to be involved with it in any capacity.”

When requested which bride he noticed himself higher matched with, Andrew mentioned Gold Coast contestant Samantha, 28, was extra his model.

“She was cool. But I wasn’t there to meet other girls. I was there to be paired with somebody. And at no point was I thinking about that. But I think Sam was really nice, a lot of the girls were really nice.”

As for his relationship with Holly, Andrew added he has “absolutely not” had any contact along with his former bride since they parted methods, earlier than questioning how the MAFS consultants thought pairing them was a good suggestion.

“I don’t see how anybody could be … kind of a relationship expert. You think it takes a lot of experience and being in different types of relationships? So I felt like the pairing was off to begin with,” he mentioned.

“Honestly, when I went on the show I wanted to meet somebody and I was excited about it. I hadn’t had much luck in relationships in the last five to seven years and I was putting it into the hands of somebody, and I genuinely thought I was going to meet somebody I could potentially have a relationship with.”

Despite having no real interest in talking to Holly once more, Andrew did admit he mentioned issues he “shouldn’t have said” throughout filming.

“The last dinner ceremony … I felt bad, and I came clean. I said things I shouldn’t have. And I’m proud to say that I least was accountable to what I did say.

“And yeah, I do feel for her. I want her to find somebody that you know that she can develop a relationship with long term, for sure.

“I did my apologies, I tried as hard as I could to apologise to her in her presence. I still have a problem with her not being accountable to anything she says. She found it hard to do that. But I’d be nice to her if I saw her, I have no ill will. I want her to be happy.”

Andrew additionally revealed he’s moved on with a brand new associate since filming wrapped – who he earlier dated earlier than the sequence filmed.

“I have had a partner for quite a while now. Somebody I was with previously that had kinda fell off, and then yeah, it kind of got sparked back up.”

Despite declaring “that’s it for me” with actuality TV, Andrew then revealed not less than two reveals he could be excited by doing.

“I’d probably do SAS or Survivor,” he mentioned.