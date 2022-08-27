Sex for grades and jobs for families – Sadtu ‘outraged’ at Corruption Watch findings on education sector | News24

A Corruption Watch report has highlighted that corruption continues to be prevalent in sure areas of the training sector.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says it’s “outraged” by findings in a brand new Corruption Watch report that lifts the lid on corruption in South Africa’s training sector.

According to Corruption Watch, regardless of varied insurance policies and laws supposed to supply unimpeded entry to first rate training, there are nonetheless persistent incidents of corruption in sure elements of the training sector.

The organisation launched the Sound the Alarm report on Thursday.

According to it, most instances originate from Gauteng, adopted by KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Some findings embody allegations that those that maintain positions of affect, akin to principals and college governing physique members, have been the “primary culprits”.

Corruption Watch stated its experiences have proven that principals tended to recruit folks they’ve shut relations with for, primarily, administrative posts.

And in some situations, whistleblowers have reported acts of sextortion – a sort of corruption by which ladies are advised that they’ve to supply sexual favours to learn financially or careerwise, it stated.

These kinds of corruption prolong additional within the training sector, with feminine college students being requested to sleep with educators for good grades, in response to the report.

Sadtu’s Mugwena Maluleke welcomed the report however stated the union was “outraged by the findings”.

Maluleke advised News24: “When you have a teacher wanting to sleep with their own child, you must know that the moral fibre of the society has collapsed.

“If we’ve a scenario the place ladies are being requested to sleep with these in energy for them to get employed, that’s counter-revolutionary, the worst barbaric motion that we will have within the nation.

“These people are doing this because they know there will be no action taken against them, no consequences whatsoever because these criminals are protecting each other. Sadtu is very much outraged by this type of corruption.”

Meanwhile, National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa government director Basil Manuel stated: “If half of it is true, then we are in serious trouble. I want to see how [Corruption Watch] gathered their information and why this information is not sitting with authorities so that people can be charged.

“I’ve to be satisfied that each one these instances are researched totally as a substitute of on a suspicion of wrongdoing. If, in reality, there may be even 10% of instances which can be factual, then it’s critical. Schools are supposed to talk positivity on [pupils and teachers] and provides them hope the place they’ll blossom, but when it tends out to be a harmful place, then what a tragedy.”

But for Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the basic education department, the information in the report is not new.

“We admire the work that they do and we additionally acknowledge that the report that they compiled is predicated on experiences that persons are making to them, which implies there’s a want for a platform that they supply.”

Mhlanga added that community members needed to take responsibility for corruption in schools.

Commenting on the sextortion allegations, Mhlanga said: “It’s not a division matter. If somebody presents you sexual favours locally, you allow, you refuse, and also you go report back to the police. It will not be a division matter.

“You go to the police and open a case; if you don’t open a case and you go and complain to Corruption Watch only, it is not going to help you. If you are a teacher and you ask to sleep with a learner, that learner should report them.”

The report has highlighted the voices of hundreds of whistleblowers who reported education-related corruption between 2012 and 2021.

It additionally zoomed in on how alleged corruption impacted primarily major and secondary faculties, Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) establishments as all of us TVET schools.

According to it, the highest three types of corruption are the misappropriation of assets, maladministration and abuse of authority.

“Prevalent too are incidents of bribery and extortion, including allegations of sextortion, and cases relating to employment irregularities,” the report learn.

Meanwhile, in SETAs, there have been claims that sure folks in positions of energy solicited bribes and flouted recruitment processes.

“The perpetrators of these acts of graft are said to be individuals administering and rolling out training programmes or the entities that are supposedly implementing learnerships.

“Whistleblowers have delivered to our consideration how directors would short-change college students on their stipends.

“At times, students would receive nothing, leaving them stranded and unable to continue with courses. In some cases, applicants are asked to pay bribes if they want admission into programmes.”

And in TVET schools, the “most prominent corruption” types are procurement irregularities, employment irregularities and abuse of authority.

“As with corruption in schools and SETAs, what is also apparent here are problems relating to [the] theft of resources and funds, as well as bribery and extortion.”