Sex offender was living in woods behind Dartmouth elementary school, police say
DARTMOUTH – Dartmouth police stated Thursday they arrested a intercourse offender who was residing within the woods behind an elementary faculty.
Robert Magrath, 47, was residing in an encampment behind Potter Elementary School, according to police. He was arrested at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday.
Police stated Magrath, who’s at the moment homeless, was charged with failing to register as a Level 3 intercourse offender.