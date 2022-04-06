Sex On Promise To Marry Is Rape If Survivor’s Decisional Autonomy Violated: High Court

The excessive courtroom put aside life imprisonment awarded by the trial courtroom

Kochi:

The Kerala High Court has acquitted a person whom a trial courtroom convicted of raping his lover. The excessive courtroom held that intercourse on promise to marry will quantity to rape provided that the accused has violated the decisional autonomy of the survivor.

Allowing an enchantment filed by the 35-year-old man, Justices A Muhamed Mustaque and Kauser Edappagath held that this was not a case of forcible sexual act towards her will, however a sexual act on a promise to marry the place the consent is implicit.

Setting apart life imprisonment awarded by the trial courtroom, the excessive courtroom, in its March 30 order, mentioned the survivor and the accused had been in a relationship for greater than 10 years and the sexual act solely occurred simply earlier than the preparation for the wedding was made. He had sexual activity with the sufferer on three events.

“The prosecution evidence itself would show that there was resistance from the parents of the accused to accept the marriage without dowry. That would show that the sexual act committed by the accused was with real intention to marry the victim and he could not hold on to his promise due to resistance from his family,” the courtroom mentioned.

It mentioned within the absence of every other proof on the aspect of the prosecution, the conduct of the accused can solely be handled as a breach of promise.

“In light of the discussions, we are of the view that the accused is entitled to benefit of doubt as the prosecution has failed to prove the sexual act was on a false promise to marry or the consent was obtained by non-disclosure of material facts,” the courtroom mentioned.

The excessive courtroom mentioned, “Merely for the reason that the accused contracted another marriage immediately after the sexual act with the victim cannot give rise to the presumption of lack of consent. We cannot ignore the social circumstances of the parties.”

The trial courtroom had sentenced the person to life imprisonment and to pay a effective of Rs 50,000.