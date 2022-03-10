Sex pest avoids jail over ‘cowardly act’

A intercourse pest who made repeated “disgusting” calls to ladies at a Foxtel name centre has obtained a three-year neighborhood corrections order.

Francesco Colangelo, 47, phoned the decision centre and bombarded feminine name operators with “unwanted, disgusting calls” over a three-week interval in 2020.

He pleaded responsible to utilizing a carriage service to harass and 11 different driving-related offences.

Magistrate Abigail Burchill instructed the Broadmeadows Magistrates Court it was not the primary time Colangelo had harassed ladies for his personal gratification, after earlier related offending in 2017.

“It is shocking and relevant that you’re a repeat offender for using a phone like this,” she instructed him on Thursday.

“A cowardly act, hiding behind a phone to dish out harm.”

Ms Burchill mentioned Colangelo centered on “soft targets” simply doing their job.

“They shouldn’t have to be exposed to the violation you inflicted to them in those telephone calls,” she mentioned.

“What you said and what you did in those calls undoubtedly would have distressed and traumatised those women and left them with ongoing anxiety that a person who rings for help is going to behave like you did.

“It is sexually predatory behaviour that in these times there could be no stronger message there’s no place for it, no place for doing disgusting things like that.”’

Camera Icon Francesco Colangelo admitted making the calls. NCA NewsWire / David Crosling Credit: News Corp Australia

His fees included a number of examples of driving whereas suspended or disqualified, whereby he drove like a “madman” on the unsuitable aspect of the highway in heavy site visitors.

It was fortunate nobody was injured or killed, Ms Burchill mentioned.

Some of the driving occurred on the times of his courtroom appearances.

“The further driving offending and sex pest calls you did when you knew you were in all sorts of trouble and you couldn’t control yourself and keep out of trouble at that critical time,” the Justice of the Peace mentioned.

“It significantly takes away from any sentencing reduction you can get for chances of rehabilitation.”

Camera Icon The Foxtel name centre victims would’ve been traumatised, the Justice of the Peace mentioned. Photo: Bob Finlayson Credit: News Corp Australia

A psychological report mentioned Colangelo, who has bipolar dysfunction, was suffering from loneliness and isolation following the tip of a relationship.

His defence lawyer requested he obtain a “therapeutic” sentence, however Ms Burchill mentioned the courts had given him loads of possibilities, nonetheless he was immune to therapy and didn’t take his treatment.

“When he was at a critical time to show himself at his best he hasn’t done it,” she mentioned.

“He’s a man who has no respect. He doesn’t care about the position it puts his family in, he’s a man that doesn’t have much care at all.”

Colangelo was given a 3 12 months neighborhood corrections order – basically a jail time period in the neighborhood – with psychiatric therapy.

The Justice of the Peace mentioned she would’ve jailed him if not for his responsible pleas, the very fact he was a main caregiver to his youngsters and the delay in listening to his case.