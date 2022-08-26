Sextortion: Inmate in R1.3m money laundering ring rearrested for allegedly intimidating witness | News24

Lenn Roy Jovner, Siphiso Joel Matome, Joshwin Alex Cox, and James Andrew Scheepers are accused of working an extortion ring from jail.

A convicted felony accused of working an extortion ring from jail now faces expenses of contempt of courtroom for allegedly trying to intimidate a witness.

He was beforehand arrested for allegedly extorting inmates who solicited the providers of an internet escort company.

He and three co-accused allegedly extorted R1.3 million from their victims.

Lenn Roy Jovner, 26, appeared within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 15 August after being arrested, together with different inmates, on expenses of extortion, forgery and uttering, in addition to cash laundering.

At his courtroom look, the Justice of the Peace ordered the accused to not contact State witnesses. However, Jovner has been accused of trying to intimidate a witness, in accordance with Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

This led to officers of the Department of Correctional Services confiscating two cellphones from Jovner at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on Sunday, stated Nkwalase.

“The devices were positively linked to the alleged communication with the said State witness. Furthermore, supplementary incriminating evidence reportedly connecting the accused and other suspects to the extortion of a male victim from Limpopo, who paid a large amount of cash and later committed suicide, had also been retrieved,” stated Nkwalase.

Jovner and his three co-accused – Siphiso Joel Matome, Joshwin Alex Cox and James Andrew Scheepers – have been arrested at Odi Correctional Centre in Mabopane and Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Thursday, 11 August.

Their arrests adopted an investigation into claims of supposed cops “extorting money from several male victims who had sought the service of a clandestine online escort agency”, stated Nkwalase.

He stated:

The victims would later learn by somebody purporting to be a police officer {that a} case of rape and fraud was opened towards them as they’d used pretend cash to pay the intercourse staff. They would additionally current a pretend warrant of arrest by way of WhatsApp and demand fee to make sure that the police, together with the prosecutor, make the circumstances disappear.

The investigation revealed {that a} syndicate of inmates with cellphones had allegedly created profiles of cops utilizing info on social media. Two checking account numbers have been offered to the male extortion victims to deposit the cash.

Investigators established that the accounts contained greater than R1.3 million.

During search operations on the prisons, a number of smartphones have been discovered on every of the 4 accused and have been seized by the Hawks.

The case towards Jovner for contempt of courtroom shall be heard within the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday. He is predicted to return to the identical courtroom alongside together with his co-accused on 22 September to face the opposite expenses.