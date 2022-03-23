Sexual assault accused Willem Breytenbach submits representations to NPA | News24

Willem Breytenbach has submitted representations to the NPA over the sexual assault case in opposition to him.

Bail was prolonged once more for the previous Grey College trainer and mentor of aspiring younger journalists.

The courtroom set an extended postponement date to offer the NPA time to think about the submission.

The former Grey College trainer and Media24 mentor to aspiring younger journalists, Willem Breytenbach, is making representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) relating to the way forward for the sexual assault fees he faces.

The contents of the representations weren’t revealed within the temporary Cape Town Regional Court sitting to postpone the matter.

Representations to the NPA by individuals accused of against the law, have been sometimes a bid to ask the prosecutor to rethink whether or not a matter ought to go to trial.

Breytenbach’s fees stem from an investigation carried out and broadcast in a podcast by considered one of his alleged victims, Deon Wiggett, referred to as My Only Story.

Breytenbach was arrested in December 2019, after he had locked up his enterprise and residential in Cape Town and took refuge at his mom’s residence exterior Mossel Bay.

He drives to Cape Town for every courtroom look, and sometimes sits by himself within the passage whereas he waits for his case to be referred to as up.

READ | My Only Story | This is why News24 is naming Willem Breytenbach

Breytenbach had not pleaded but to the 16 fees he faces.

There are 9 complainants, together with Wiggett.

In Wiggett’s case, there are eight fees of indecent assault and crimen injuria. In the opposite eight instances, the fees embody sexual assault, crimen injuria and indecent assault.

After an extended look forward to his case to be referred to as because of the courtroom’s heavy caseload, Breytenbach was within the dock for a couple of minutes earlier than the matter was postponed once more to offer the NPA time to think about the representations.

He was anticipated to return to courtroom on 11 May.

