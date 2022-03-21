Shades of grey: how coral bleaching is affecting fish colours too

“Our research doesn’t indicate exactly why fish are leaving certain areas and others are moving in, but that would seem a likely reason,” he mentioned.

“A colourful fish blends into a colourful reef, and if you’re brightly coloured in a drab environment you may not fare so well in avoiding predators and things like that.”

The launch of the analysis comes because the reef itself is gripped by another mass bleaching event, with the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority reporting extreme bleaching to 60 per cent of the corals alongside a 500-kilometre stretch of the Great Barrier Reef between Innisfail and Mackay.

The bleaching has been confirmed simply days out from the next scheduled visit by a delegation from UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee and scientists from the International Union for Conservation of Nature, who’re attributable to arrive on March 21.