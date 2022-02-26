Shadows of ‘Khojaly’ grief

The United Nations General Assembly affirmed the crime of genocide describing it as “a denial of the right of existence of entire human groups, as homicide is the denial of the right to live of individual human beings”. Thus, it proves that genocide is the deliberate and systematic destruction, in entire or partially, of an ethnic, racial, non secular or nationwide group, writes Mezahir Efendiyev, member of Milli Majlis.

The most generally studied and catastrophic examples are, nevertheless, traditionally shut: the Nazi Holocaust in opposition to the Jews, ethnic cleaning in Bosnia, and tribal warfare in Rwanda. Nevertheless, these massacres and genocides belong not simply to the bloody pages of historical past, the world faces them within the fashionable period as properly.

Not up to now, however in February 1992, the entire Azerbaijan watched in horror as their TV screens confirmed the aftermath of a brutal killing: useless kids, raped ladies, mutilated our bodies of aged individuals, frozen corpses scattered throughout the bottom. This surprising footage was taken on the website of the Khojaly bloodbath – the worst struggle crime within the Nagorno-Karabakh struggle between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As a results of genocide act, about 6,000 inhabitants, of the city, 613 Azerbaijani civilians, together with over 200 ladies, 83 kids, 70 aged, and 150 lacking, 487 wounded, and 1,270 civilians have been taken hostage.

The bloodbath occurred on a date when Azerbaijani civilians, making an attempt to evacuate the city of Khojaly after coming below assault, have been gunned down by Armenian troops as they fled in the direction of the protection of Azerbaijani traces. This brutal assault was not merely an accident of battle. It was a part of Armenia’s deliberate coverage of terror: killing civilians would intimidate others into fleeing the area, permitting Armenia’s military to occupy Nagorno-Karabakh and different areas of Azerbaijan. This was ethnic cleaning, pure and easy.

The Khojaly bloodbath is at the moment acknowledged and commemorated by parliamentary acts adopted in ten nations and in twenty-one states of the United States of America after nice efforts and worldwide campaigns organized by the Republic of Azerbaijan. The “Justice for Khojaly” International Awareness Campaign was certainly one of them, launched on 8 May 2008, on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, General Coordinator of the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation. To date, greater than 120,000 individuals and 115 organizations have joined this marketing campaign, which features efficiently in dozens of nations. Social networks, exhibitions, rallies, contests, conferences, seminars and comparable actions are different efficient instruments selling its targets.

According to the International Humanitarian regulation, UN Convention and numerous treaties the genocidal acts and actors themselves being punishable as worldwide crimes, different punishable conduct consists of conspiracy to commit genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, makes an attempt to commit genocide and complicity in genocide (Art. III of UN Genocide Convention). Nevertheless, even though Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirmed resolutions of the UN Security Council in regard to ascertain peace and justice within the Nagorno-Karabakh area, internationally acknowledged areas of Azerbaijan, the Khojaly has not earned a good evaluation by the worldwide neighborhood both, and the genocide actors who participated in Khojaly stay unpunished.

The scale of Khojaly and the genocide actors – Armenians have been talked about and written on the well-known newspapers, journals, and books in numerous instances. Nevertheless, the one of many essential books was the “My Brother’s Road” written by Marker Melkonian. This e book written by an Armenian and in addition devoted the lifetime of a “hero”, Monte Melkonian, Armenian militant clearly proves that the assault in town was a strategic purpose, including “but it had also been an act of revenge.” The most painful moment is the “hero” call in the book to a person who actively participated in the massacre that night.

Moreover, one Armenian chief, Serzh Sargsyan mentioned: “Before Khojaly, the Azerbaijanis thought that they were joking with us; they thought that the Armenians were people who could not raise their hand against the civilian population. We were able to break that [stereotype]. And that’s what happened.” His comment was printed in an interview with U.Okay. journalist Thomas de Waal in a 2004 e book in regards to the battle.

Azerbaijan has been sufferer of deliberate ethnic cleaning and genocide by Armenian for 200 years. The individuals of Azerbaijan have been deported from their historic lands and have become refugees and internally displaced individuals (IDPs) due to Armenian unlawful occupation. Azerbaijanis have been additionally compelled from their historic lands in the course of the Soviet interval. 150,000 Azerbaijanis have been deported from Armenia and positioned within the Kur-Araz plain from1948-1953. 250,000 Azerbaijanis have been compelled from their historic territories in 1988 and Armenia grew to become a mono-ethnical state. The Nagorno-Karabakh occasions, which began in 1988 together with steady efforts to implement the Armenian need of constructing a state from sea to sea, led to the destruction of cities and villages, homicide of 1000’s of harmless individuals, in addition to the exile of lots of of 1000’s of Azerbaijanis from their native lands.

Once once more, the bloodbath wrought in Khojaly by Armenians is an ethic clearance by information based mostly on the foundations and rules of worldwide humanitarian regulation, UN Conventions, human rights views on ladies and youngsters’s rights, and the destroyed metropolis of Khojaly. Thus, Azerbaijan will proceed its wrestle to recollect the victims of Khojaly metropolis for the sake of alive individuals who witnessed the night time in Khojaly.

A recognition of the Khojaly bloodbath wouldn’t solely be the achievement of rights of people that grew to become sufferer in that bloody night time, but in addition stop the long run genocides and massacres may occur in opposition to humanity. While being blind for this genocide, the world will permit future generations to lose hope for unity and dignity amongst nations.

Khojaly grief shadows have been transformed right into a shining Azerbaijan because of what it has now achieved, securing a miraculous victory and liberating Karabakh after 30 years. The genocides in opposition to Azerbaijan achieved nothing however widespread condemnation and fuelled ideas of self-defence, self-reliance, financial sustainability, safety of nationwide delight, security of heritage and unbending passions for territorial sovereignty.

